FCTA Nullifies 485 Land Allocations In Bwari, AMAC, Kuje For ‘Failing Genuineness Checks

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cancelled 485 area council land allocations in Abuja after they were flagged as “fake and failed verification checks”. The cancellation was approved by Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and conveyed in a public notice issued by the FCTA through its departments of land administration and the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).

According to the notice, the affected applications failed official scrutiny for genuineness. “This is to inform the general public, particularly applicants who submitted Area Council land documents for regularisation, that the FCT Minister has approved the nullification or cancellation of applications that failed the necessary official checks for genuineness and have been confirmed to be fake,” the notice read.

The administration said the nullified applications would be expunged from the regularisation database maintained by the departments of land administration and AGIS. The notice listed affected applicants by name, file number, layout and area council, warning holders to take note of the development. The FCTA added that the publication is “without prejudice to further notices and/or publications”.

The affected documents cut across several districts and satellite towns in the FCT. In Bwari Area Council, the impacted layouts include Ushafa village expansion scheme, Ushafa extension and Dawaki extension 1. In Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the cancelled allocations cover Kurudu-Jikwoyi relocation, Kurudu commercial, Karu village extension, Nyanya phase IV extension, Jikwoyi residential, Sabon Lugbe, and Lugbe I extension.

In Kuje Area Council, Kuchiyako One layout is affected. Land in the FCT is vested in the Federal Government under the constitution and governed by the Land Use Act 1978, with statutory titles issued under the authority of the FCT minister and documented through AGIS.

The FCTA has, in recent years, intensified efforts to tackle forged land titles, double allocations, and irregular area council land documentation. However, the latest action is specifically linked to forgery and lack of genuineness rather than issues related to unpaid ground rent or nondevelopment.