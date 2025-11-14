FCTA, NGO Partner To Promote Inclusive Healthcare

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and a non-governmental organisation, the Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation, have partnered to promote inclusive healthcare for persons with special needs and vulnerable people.

Founder of the Foundation, Dr Badewa Adejube Williams, at the second edition of the Free Family Health Fair, organised in Abuja by the Foundation in collaboration with the Health Services and Environment Secretariat of the FCTA, said that children with developmental disabilities, maternal health require special attention.

He disclosed that the health fair was designed to address some of the dangerous health myths that inhibit the development of children, while ensuring that parents understand how to tackle the special needs of children.

She revealed that, in the FCT alone, over 250,000 children with developmental disabilities had been identified, though many more likely remain undocumented, especially in rural areas.

“When you look at a child, you have to look at the child holistically. What was the birthing process like? Was the mother even getting prenatal care? Most parents don’t keep records of such things.

“There are essential markers that will be an indicator that a child has a developmental disorder, and if you find that early enough and begin intervention early enough, there is a better chance for the child to improve,” she said.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of the FCTA Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Salma Belgore, urged all stakeholders to prioritise the concerns of persons with special needs.

Belgore said, “Persons with special needs represent one of the most vulnerable groups in our communities, often experiencing significant barriers in accessing timely, affordable, and quality healthcare. As we continue strengthening the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Program, it is critical that its enrollment remains a top priority.

“A health system is only as strong as its ability to reach those who are most at risk of being left behind. By deliberately enrolling persons with special needs, we demonstrate our commitment to equity, fairness, and the principle that every life, regardless of ability, deserves protection.”

Also, Osayande Osagie, from the FCTA Hospital Management Board, noted that, “We also want to find out about your social history. Your age, your job, drug history, medical history, and alcohol usage, among other things.

After that, we want to do a general examination, take your height, weight, so we can calculate your BMI, body mass index, among other examinations, so we can identify those at risk of diabetes or high blood pressure. We want to have an idea if the pregnant woman has enough blood,” he explained.