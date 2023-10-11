FCTA, NCPWD Join Hands To Secure Trading Spaces For PWDs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has said the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) will be able to conduct their legal business in commercial venues secured by the administration.

The leadership of the Self-Reliance for Physically Challenged Traders Association of Nigeria (SPCTAN), chaired by Mr Munnir Shehu, the NCPWD’s Executive Secretary, James Lalu, made this announcement during a meeting in Abuja

A letter of protest was presented by the delegation to the Executive Secretary, who would forward it to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The delegation reportedly visited the commission to voice their concerns about the joint task force interfering with their business operations.

The NCPWD executive secretary assured the visitor of his determination to support their course to ensure that they have a decent means of livelihood.

”I thank you for standing by what we always say that disability is not inability. Go out and do legitimate business to earn a living. Never find excuses for your disability.

“’ I want to assure you that the complaint you bring about the disruption of your businesses will be presented to the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike.

”We will make sure that alternative means are provided for you to continue your legitimate business,” Lalu said.

Me. Shehu, the Chairman of the association, mentioned that they have a significant number of members, with at least 293 individuals engaged in legitimate businesses in the FCT.

He appealed to the FCT Administration to provide them with shops to enable them to conduct their businesses more decently and securely.

This appeal arises from the need to move their activities off the streets to prevent further harassment and confrontations with the members of the environmental joint task force in the city.

We don’t visit our places of business because we have been out of business for the last three to four weeks.

When “The FCTA Environmental Taskforce detained one of our members, took him to SARS, and we proceeded to bail him out, we learned that this was a very severe situation.

We were moved by it because, as human beings, we don’t beg on the streets. We are going about our business as usual, and those of you who frequent Berger, Bannex, and other locations will witness us going about it.

Some of us use the N500 to N1,000 we make each day in gains to support ourselves,” he remarked.