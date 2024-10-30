FCTA Nabs Expatriate Contractor Over Street Lights Vandalism

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that an expatriate contractor was one of those nabbed for vandalizing street light cables in Abuja.

Though the identity of the expatriate was yet to be made public, FCTA officials said the suspected vandal and other accomplices have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Company (AMMC) Chief Felix Obuah disclosed this late Wednesday night, when he inspected the street lights across different sections of the city.

Obuah noted that the vandalized cables were responsible for the erratic functioning of the street lights in many parts of Abuja, like Kubwa Express Way, parts of Gwagwalada, Dawaki and Karasana districts.

While he stated that the investigation was ongoing to apprehend other suspects, he disclosed that hunters and local vigilante groups have been engaged to protect street light infrastructures.

He said, “We arrested a very prominent contractor, an expatriate, who is involved in vandalizing the street light to enable them to get this contract.

“As I speak to you, one of the expatriates is in detention. He was arrested as a result of vandalizing our poles. We have evidence, we have everything.

“Our report is going down to the minister. Tomorrow, immediately, we must make sure that we go to the root cause to discover those who are buying and those who are vandalizing.

“To make sure that the dream of the minister, all his effort, having a sleepless night, to make sure that Abuja is one of the best cities in the whole world is achieved,” Obuah disclosed.

He however, disclosed that the maintenance team had restored light to some of the major streets like Musa Yar’ Adua, Solomon Lar (Jabi) and Hassan Katsina while officials of the company would continue to carry out invention on all 21 lots in the city and ensure that within a short possible time, light is restored to the vandalised major roads.

