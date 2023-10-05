FCTA Nabs Cleric Over Illegal Sale Of Government’s Land

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Thursday nabbed a cleric, Prophet Emmanuel Ayisa at Jahi District for allegedly selling plots of land reserved by the government for road, to unsuspecting victims.

The Cleric’s illegal and fraudulent activities were busted when a combined task force stormed the area to demolish illegal structures.

He and his collaborator, Baba Khalifa were accused of having been living large by deceiving people to buy land which he knew was a reserved government property.

One of the victims of the cleric, Florence Emedo said, “They sold the land initially for N75,000, and I felt this place is nice if we can stay up to ten years. And they assured that it is under the Zaki of Kado and the other two chiefs, who are in charge of the place, which is why they called the place Angwan Zaki.

“So I came with my friends to invest where we can stay for awhile, which they assured us that nothing will happen, that FCTA is aware of it, and Baba Khalifa said he has an insider in the FCTA, that keeps informing them about any development, so from time to time, we will just contribute money to give them, and nothing will happen.

” So we contributed money hoping that even though they were going to demolish, they would give us time. But, they just came around 9 a.m. to inform us that they were coming by 10 a.m., and we immediately tried to pick the little things we could take.

“We started building January of last year, and they didn’t tell us anything about demolition, and I kept asking, and they say nothing of such.

Another victim, Owadia Valentina, who claimed to have bought a plot early last year, said some of them bought land for N450,000; N250.000 and N100.000 plus from a victim with Baba Khalifa’s signature.

Meanwhile, the cleric denied selling the land for himself but acted as an agent for indigenous chiefs in the area.