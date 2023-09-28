FCTA Mulls Arrest Of Passengers To Curb Okada Menace

…crushes 470 impounded bikes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it may start arresting passengers while impounding errant Okada operators, as a measure to curb continued nuisance on the road.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dr Abdulateef Bello when about 470 impounded bikes were crushed.

Bello said, ” For safety and security reasons people should always make sure that they avoid plying motorcycles within the FCC because as the situation is, we might be arresting people that are equally plying motorcycles.”

“We have consistently maintained that commercial motorcycles are not allowed in the Federal Capital City, but of course apart from the city centre, our highways are equally not encouraged for commercial motorcycles to ply because of safety and security reasons and that is why we have extended our operations beyond the FCC to other area councils that actually feed the city centre.”

The Director advised those investing in the commercial motorcycles business to rethink as the administration will invest heavy resources to curtail them.

He said the FCTA will deepen its operation to nights because “the number of motorcycles operating the FCC is extremely outrageous. Impounding 200, 300, or 400 on a weekly basis will not address the need.

“What we are doing now is to intensify our operations with other security agencies to enable us to move deeper into these operations by working in the night and removing them based on intelligence on where they are about those motorcycles aside from just chasing them on the road.

Earlier, the Secretary of Transportation Secretariat, Nya Ubokutom, explained that the Administration’s desire to develop a smart city devoid of all sorts of pollution cannot be achieved if illegalities are allowed to pervade the Federal Capital City.

“We are here to carry out what has been adjudicated for and approved by the law. Our mandate is to deliver a smart city and we are poised to deliver on that mandate of making Abuja a smart city, clean in air quality and safe for habitation and transportation and also make it affordable, but we cannot allow residents to take laws into their hands.

“There are areas designated for different kinds of vehicles. Motorcycles are designated to the outskirts in the area councils, so we encourage operators to respect that because if you cross that line the full wrath of the law will be visited on violated,” he stated.