FCTA Mulls 30-Kilometre Roads Networks Across Six Area Councils

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it would construct 30-kilometre roads, five each in the six Area Councils.

New Telegraph learnt that the road projects have been designed to address road deficits in rural communities of Abuja.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Wednesday when he received two prominent indigenous politicians, Sen. Philip Aduda and Mr. Angulu Dobi who paid him a courtesy call.

Wike said, ” President Bola Tinubu had directed that at least five-kilometre roads must be constructed in each of the six area councils before May 29.

“This is part of his renewed hope agenda to ensure that people in rural communities were not left out in the development efforts of the current administration.

“The goal is to rebuild the lost hope among residents of the FCT,” Wike said.

Earlier, Aduda said that the visit was also to thank President Tinubu for appointing a son of the soil as a minister and pledged their full support to the development of the FCT for the interest of all.

“We are also here to commend you for the bold step in establishing the Civil Service Commission for FCT, removing FCT from TSA and establishment of. Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s concerns,” Aduda said.