FCTA Moves To Safeguard Usuma Dam Water Source

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) said it is working out plans to safeguarding the Usuma Dam water source from contamination.

New Telegraph gathered that Usuma Dam was constructed in 1990 with reservoir capacity that spans about 3.5 kilometres and holds up to 120 million cubic meters of raw water. It is also the major source of drinking water for FCT and environs.

Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led an inter-agency team to the dam site, said the visit was to perfect the plans on how to prevent encroachment to the dam environment.

He said that government may redesign the master plan of development around the dam, curtain estates development within the area, to prevent contamination of the water source.

Murktar said, “there were concerns raised by different stakeholders as regards to the development along the proximity of Usman Dam. That’s why the Department of Development Control thought it fit to invite relevant stakeholders to visit the site and see on the spot what is really happening.”

He warned that development pressure on the area is imminent, stressing, “You are thinking maybe it’s 50 years. No, by the next two years, we’ll see development behind the dam. So we have to put measures in place to safeguard and protect this particular feature.”

Galadima therefore urged the agencies to assess the layout’s continued relevance and agree on sustainable measures.

“Is the layout relevant? Is the layout adequate? If we feel there is a threat to the existence of this water body, we can write, so that posterity will judge us that we acted at a point in time.

If we feel we can develop this district, but with certain measures, let all of us come up with those measures to guide its development.”

Also speaking, Assistant Director of Engineering Services at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Mohammed Danimoh, said that concerns were growing over the dam, because of the topography of the place.

Danimoh noted that the entire terrain slopes toward the Usuma Dam, creating major risks for both surface runoff and wastewater management. “We can see that everything, the slope, the grid, everything is sloping downwards towards the dam.

“What the master plan policy says is: avoid sewage pumping at all costs. Every sewage is supposed to be drained via gravity. But here, any development will require pumping, and that raises serious sustainability concerns.”

