FCTA Moves To Reposition Religious Pilgrimage – Minister

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has disclosed that the administration has taken deliberate steps to reposition the Religious Pilgrims Welfare Boards to deliver greater value to all subscribers of their services.

Mahmoud stated this on Thursday in Abuja when the Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB), Mallam Kadiri Edah, visited her to present the certificates of award recently earned by the Board for excellent service delivery.

She explained that the reforms undertaken by the FCT administration are designed to ensure maximum satisfaction for Nigerians who participate in religious pilgrimages through the MPWB.

“The present administration has carried out a series of reforms to guarantee that Nigerians who partake in the exercise through the FCT MPWB get value for their hard-earned money and are satisfied with the services rendered. We will continue to support the Board and other departments in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the Minister stated.

She further revealed that new strategies are being developed to position the MPWB for more awards of excellence in future Hajj operations, through improved and enhanced services.

Earlier, Mallam Edah attributed the award earned by the Board to the collective sacrifices of its workforce.

He noted that with the support of the administration, the Board recorded its best Hajj exercise in 2025 despite the unique challenges that usually accompany pilgrimage operations.