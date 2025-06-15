FCTA Moves To Protect Elderly From Abuse

Share

As part of activities marking the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding elderly persons from all forms of abuse.

Observed globally every June 15, WEAAD aims to raise awareness about the often-overlooked abuse of older persons and promote the protection of their rights and dignity. 2025 theme is “Beyond Age.”

Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, assured that the FCTA, under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, is dedicated to protecting elderly residents from health-related, physical, emotional, financial, and psychological abuse.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Bola Ajao, Dr. Fasawe said the administration is actively supporting initiatives like the Renewed Hope Initiative Medical Mission – Support for the Elderly, aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of older citizens.

She noted that the HSES supported the maiden edition of the initiative spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which provided free medical screenings, treatment, and medication to elderly persons in the FCT.

In commemoration of WEAAD, Dr. Fasawe called on residents, community leaders, and health professionals to value older persons for their wisdom and contributions. She urged the public to remain vigilant for signs of abuse—such as unexplained injuries, fearfulness, withdrawal, or sudden financial changes—and report any concerns to appropriate authorities.

To strengthen elder protection efforts, the HSES plans to upgrade geriatric services, train frontline health workers to identify and respond to abuse, and collaborate with community and religious leaders to raise awareness and uphold the dignity of older people.

She also called on federal ministries, NGOs, civil society organizations, and development partners to collaborate with the FCTA in advancing policies that prevent elder exploitation, promote social inclusion and mental well-being, expand access to care, and establish effective reporting and support systems.

“This is a collective call to action to look ‘Beyond Age’—to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse,” Dr. Fasawe said.

She urged members of the public to report suspected cases of elder abuse or make inquiries through 09164059609 or via email at geriatriccarehsesfct@gmail.com.

