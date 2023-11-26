FCTA Moves Against ‘Corporate Beggars’, Hawkers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has taken measures to stop ‘Corporate beggars ‘ and hawkers within its office premises.

“Corporate beggars ” and hawkers are said to be people who don’t have outward beggarly looks, but illegally move from office to office begging for alms, while some defy security obstacles to market different things within protected areas.

New Telegraph gathered that the action was necessitated by the need to beef up security and end the menace of rampart burglary within office premises.

The Director, FCTA Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, who disclosed this over the weekend, while speaking during a media briefing, also warned that the Secretariat was not a place to beg.

Gwary noted that security measures have been put in place to track down both the beggars and hawkers, no matter how they disguise themselves.

The Director equally revealed of bigger plans to review the security architecture of the FCT.

According to Gwary, plans were underway to revive the G-7 security initiative and as well as expand its number of security informants to include artisans and farmers, among others.

He also stated that the use of informants for information and intelligence gathering, as well as vigilante groups, were part of community policing the FCT Administration has carried out, which has ensured that the Territory remained safe and secure.