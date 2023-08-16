FCTA  Marks Over 500 Dutsen-Garki Houses For Demolition 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has marked over 500 houses for demolition in Dutsen-Garki Community.

This Community densely populated by both indigenous and non-indigenous people within Apo District is said to have violated development regulations by illegally appropriating lands already earmarked for purposed infrastructures.

The pending demolition exercise was disclosed on Wednesday by the Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, during a community Consultative meeting with leaders of Dutsen-Garki.

Galadima, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Monitoring and Enforcement, Hassan Ogbole, said the ” city is grappling with individuals acquiring lands from natives without FCT Administration approval, it is unacceptable to the government, and this must not continue.

“We have instances of recent removals that have been carried out in some areas which are still in progress, there are many other illegal settlements in Dutsen-Garki. We have a pending removal there to carry out because people will come, and buy land from the natives, and deny the original allottees from taking over possession.

“In line with the FCTA reform agenda, before we embark on any removal we have to consult with the natives so that we don’t take them unaware”

Also, the Deputy Director of Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello bemoaned the illegalities, which he said were affecting the environmental and physical elements in the place.

“Apart from illegal expansion, people also build on waterways which is not good for the environment. The illegalities if not tackled will bring about flood and erosion”.

Meanwhile, a representative of the affected community, Danjuma Fanus appealed to the FCT Administration to give them more time to put things in a better shape.

“We appeal to the FCT Administration to give us more time, we just lost our chief. We will get back to the officials of the administration before the expiration of the deadline” Fanus said.