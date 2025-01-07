FCTA Links Abuja-Based Smelting Firm With Manhole Covers Theft

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has identified the Abuja Steel Company as one of the alleged receivers of manhole covers stolen in Abuja.

In a statement, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant (Public Communications and New Media) to the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, said the suspected criminals and the company are already in custody.

Olayinka said: “One iron smelting company, Abuja Steel Company, has been identified as one of the alleged receivers of the stolen manhole covers. “The company is located along Abuja – Kaduna Road, and ‘exhibits of interest’ have been recovered from the company and are in custody of the Police.

“Further investigations going on as to the company and others’ involvement in the removal, purchase and melting of the manhole covers.

“The arrested persons are helping the security agencies with useful information about the buyers of the vandalized infrastructure. “Also, as directed by the minister, replacement of the manhole covers that were removed by the vandals commenced yesterday.”

