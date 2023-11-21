FCTA Land Swap: Wike Inaugurates Taskforce To Review Public Complaints

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday inaugurated a Ministerial taskforce to review public complaints on the land swap policy.

The Land Swap Policy of FCTA is said to be an initiative which enables the government to grant greenfield lands to real estate developers who would provide infrastructure such as roads, electricity, portable water, drainages, sewer lines, communication ducts to residents without any financial or technical demand on the government.

New Telegraph also gathered that the land swap which took off in 2012, was among other things, supposed to generate income that will help in the development of the nation’s capital.

Inaugurating the task force, the Minister mandated the team to critically consider all the complaints concerning the initiative.

Wike disclosed that several stakeholders have raised a lot of concerns about the initiative, hence the need to quickly review it.

The task force that is headed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Lands, Urban and Regional Planning, Michael Chinda, has the mandate to work and deliver results within two months.

Wike said, “We have had a lot of complaints about land swap. You have been mandated to look at the agreement and consider its favourability to the government”