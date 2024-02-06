FCTA: Kuje Residents Roll Out Drums Over 5 Kilometres Road Dualization

The residents of Kuje Area Council on Monday rolled out drums in celebration of the efforts to dualise their major township access roads by the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA).

The road project that was flagged off by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike alongside the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, was said to be key to the economic development of the Kuje town and other adjoining communities.

One of the residents, Chief Patrick Akinboye-Ojo noted that the people of Kuje have waited for too long for the road dualization, which is expected to end the perennial traffic gridlock in the area.

He said, “The people of Kuje have long awaited this project and we are impressed and happy that the minister, out of his busy schedule is able to come here because we know everywhere he goes and makes a promise and intentions known, it will definitely come to pass and for that reason, we are waiting in anticipation to hear from the working minister.

” We have seen what he has done in other places, especially within the FCT city centre where alot of projects have been going on. So it is now our turn in Kuje.

“The project will impact tremendously on the people of Kuje. From here to Gwagwalada should be less than a seven-minute drive but the traffic congestion in this area makes it way longer than that.

” So the project, when completed will decongest this road and will by effect also allow free flow of traffic along the Airport Road. So you see, it’s beyond this area alone it’s going to affect every part of the FCT south. The contractors know the personality they are dealing with so they will perform because they will be paid”.

Earlier in his remarks, the FCT Minister who vowed to ensure that the roads were completed, also disclosed that his administration will spur grass-root development through provisions of quality infrastructures.

Also, FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, stated that the road construction was aimed at enhancing productivity, and generating employment while promoting local community inclusiveness to unlock grassroots potentials.