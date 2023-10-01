FCTA Kicks As Owners Of Revoked Properties Secretly Mobilise To Site

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCTA) has raised alarm over the mad rush by former owners of revoked plots of land who were illegally mobilising workers and commencing development.

The administration said that such subtle moves were not acceptable, as some of the revoked properties had lied fallow for more than 20 years before they were recently revoked by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Recall that a few weeks ago, Wike revoked the land titles of about 165 plots of land in the serviced Districts of the Federal Capital City over non -non-development.

The Minister had expressed concerns over the status of some plots which were discovered to have remained Undeveloped, for over 20 years, despite being located in the Districts where the government has spent taxpayers’ money to provide basic infrastructures.

The administration said it published notices for the revocation weeks before implementing it, as a measure to follow due process of the law.

Raiding some of the properties which former owners Secretly mobilised workers to the site, the Director of the Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima said the former owners of the revoked plots, have no legal rights to commence development, after losing it in line with extant laws.

Galadima who led a team of a taskforce to raid and arrest workers on such revoked properties, also noted that the government has taken ownership and would determine what happens to the properties.

Galadima said, “Recently, FCTA has revoked some plots for non-development and also sent his last warning on abandoned buildings since December 2022, so, it is unfortunate that those revoked properties, some people are trying to come back and work on them particularly on weekends.

” So, we are on this operation to ensure that all the revoked plots, nobody goes back and work on them and also to use this opportunity to call on the public that any revoked properties that somebody is trying to work on, definitely the Administration will not only remove such structures but will ensure prosecution of the person involved.

” The revocation just commenced last week and then we just got information that some people wanted to go back to sites, and we have already intimated our officials to be on watch out to make sure that nobody goes back to work because any officials found wanting will be severly dealt with in accordance with the laid down civil service rules and regulations”.