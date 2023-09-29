FCTA, Italy Partner On Sustainable City, Tourism, Agriculture

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to collaborate with the Republic of Italy on sustainable urban, tourism, and agricultural development.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Friday when Stefano Leo, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja office.

Wike described the development of Abuja as a sustainable city as one of the areas of interest, including tourism and agricultural development.

Speaking on the visit, Wike said he intends to meet with the ambassador in person to go about potential areas of cooperation between Nigeria and the Republic of Italy.

“You know very well that Abuja has a very good landscape for agriculture and tourism development,” he said.

He explained that the publication of the names of embassies and commissions owing ground rent was not targeted at anybody, but to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Speaking further, he added that the IGR will be utilised for the development of the city.

Earlier, Leo said that he was in the minister’s office to congratulate and wish him well in his.

He recalled how impressed he was when he visited Rivers in 2022, and expressed optimism that the minister would do better than he did in Rivers as a governor.

“Having you here in Abuja means we can continue our very good cooperation. I will be glad to host you at the Embassy,” he said.