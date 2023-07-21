FCTA: Investigation Uncovers Fraudulent Sales Of AMML’s Shops 

A few days after the embattled former Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) investigation revealed that some syndicate has commenced fraudulent sales of shop spaces at the Area 7, Garki Informal Market.

A reliable source revealed that already many unsuspecting members of the public, especially desperate traders have fallen victim to the fraudsters.

Recall that the former MD of AMML, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, was removed from office following AMML’s shareholders’ resolution and also endorsed by Mr Abubakar Maina, vide a letter dated July 17, as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) the supervising agency over AMML.

While the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) through AMML said it has initiated measures to unravel the syndicate behind the illegal activities, members of the public and traders have been warned to beware of fraudsters parading themselves as FCTA officials.

The Public Relations officer of AMML, Innocent Amechina confirmed that there was no official allocation of the spaces yet, he also advised people to approach appropriate and relevant officers for guidance.

He said, “The general public is hereby informed that neither the shareholders, the Board of AMML nor the Management have authorized the disposal of any of the assets in Area 7 informal market.

” Accordingly, anybody who purportedly acquires any assets, space, or properties from any persons claiming to be an agent or employee, or staff AMML does so at his or her own peril “.