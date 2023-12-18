FCTA Intensifies Clampdown On Illegal Motorparks To Curb Kidnapping

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Monday intensified the clampdown on illegal motor parks across Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had directed all relevant agencies to beem more surveillance searchlights on illegal motorparks to curb the menace of one-chance robbery gangs.

Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) said about 19 vehicles were impounded during the exercise.

Osho said: “The task force team was constituted by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. What you are seeing now is clearing the road corridor on the popular Banex road, Wuse II, that has been taken over by illegal commercial taxis.

“The illegal commercial taxis have taken over 50% of the road corridor picking and dropping passengers, meanwhile there is an approved park where they can pick and drop off their passengers but they don’t use it, most of them prefer to use the road corridor, therefore, blocking the free flow of traffic on banes road.

“About 19 vehicles drivers arrested along Banex road and one commercial motorcycle”.

“This exercise is continuous, once we enforce, we clear and then we pin down. And the pin-down is continuous.

“This will curb the challenges of one chance and will also address the issue of illegal commercial taxis, this will also clean the city and make Abuja safe, especially during this yuletide period”