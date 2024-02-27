FCTA Inaugurates Abuja’s Private Sector Mass Transit

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Tuesday inaugurated one of the private sector’s transportation schemes to provide secure and efficient mass transit around the nation’s capital.

The inauguration of the 14 High-capacity and fully air-conditioned buses was said to be the beginning of a transportation system designed to end the menace of robbery through the one-chance syndicate in Abuja.

Inaugurating the buses, the Mandate Secretary, FCTA’s Secretariat of Transportation, Arc Ubokutom Nyah, said that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has the vision of changing the narrative of the transportation system of Abuja.

Nyah revealed that many other private sector investors were being expected to join efforts in providing alternative sources of transportation that would be reliable and affordable.

He said, “The journey to what we are witnessing today, started months ago when the company applied to the Transportation Secretariat for issuance of operator license to enable the buses to operate in the FCT.

” We are happy that our efforts for private sector participation in the transportation sector are yielding results.

” This is a clear confirmation of the private sector reaction to the charisma of our honourable minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in attracting development to Abuja.

” This operator’s deployment will definitely provide alternative sources of transportation to augment the services currently provided by the Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company.

” As stated earlier, the interest shown by these companies in the FCT is based on the investment-building confidence brought about by the honourable minister since he assumed duties as the FCT minister.

” Let me at this juncture welcome new private sector participation in the provision of mass transit facilities for the teeming population of the FCT. There are still greater opportunities to explore in this sector”.

Also Speaking, Dr. Yakubu Terry, one of the transportation investors said, “We want to turn this mission into reality and we have devised strategic plans that focus on key city areas and environs.

“By connecting these areas, we are connecting the dots for progress and to create a web of convenience that shreds through the fabric of the capital city of Abuja.

” Our strategy is not just in the number of buses on the road, It is also about creating a comprehensive and accessible network that serves the needs of our city residents.

“We prioritize and leverage technology to optimize operations with due given time and overall community experience”