FCTA in Talks With Nasarawa For Metro Rail Line Coverage

The management of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has disclosed its intentions to open discussion with the neighbouring Nasarawa State government on the possibility of metro rail line linkage.

This development was said to have been necessitated by the need to provide a better transportation system for Abuja’s workers who form the major population living around the neighbouring communities of Nasarawa State.

This disclosure was made by the Minister for the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike when he received Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule and some officials of the state government who paid the minister a courtesy visit.

While the minister said his administration has a heavy burden with so many contracts that have no financial backing, he assured that the railway system was one of the areas that President Bola Tinubu has shown interest in.

“The FCT administration was identifying major projects with high impact that can stimulate development to be financed and completed. Abuja cannot grow if it did not do anything that would equally impact positively on Nasarawa State.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Sule said that there was a need to discuss the issue of development for mutual benefits between his state and FCT pointing out that over 40 per cent of people working in Abuja were residing in his state, stressing the need for partnership for development.