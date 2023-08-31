FCTA Impounds, Crushes Over 400 Motorcycles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) impounded and crushed over 400 motorcycles, otherwise known as Okada belonging to defaulting commercial motorcyclists.

The administration explained that the impounding and crushing of bikes has continued because the commercial bike operators have refused to heed warnings to maintain a defined boundary.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abdulateef Bello said the Minister, Nyesom Wike has given the marching order to ensure that both commercial bikes and tricycle operators should be taken off unapproved roads.

He noted that despite the fact that the DRTS has been working hard to sustain the partial ban on okada riders within the Abuja City Centre since it came into effect in 2006.

Also, Speaking, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna said the exercise was a sign that the law on okada ban was still enforced.

“FCT residents are aware that motorcycles had been banned from entering the Federal Capital City since 2006, crushing of the okada is to show a signal that the city centre is not an area for them to operate.

“There are designated areas for them to operate, that is the suburbs of FCT, so the recalcitrant type will learn from this exercise. We don’t want to see any motorcycles in the city centre” Haruna said.