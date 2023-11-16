FCTA Honours 31 Retired Senior Citizens

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has honoured 31 retired senior citizens, for their commitment to the services of the Administration.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who late Wednesday night presented various awards to the retirees who left active service between 1st April to 30th June 2023, said their sacrifices while in service were the sure pillars upon which the administration’s successes stand.

Her words: “I have been informed that throughout their tenure, these Directors steered our ship through challenges, inspired teams, and played a pivotal role in our success.

“Their wisdom and experience have been the guiding force behind many achievements recorded today. These Directors have been mentors, friends, and pillars of support to many of us who are still in service”.

In his remarks, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the retired senior citizens’ records of service were inspiring as it was unblemished, hence the need to celebrate them.

Adesola said: “For us to end like them, it is incumbent on us to continue discharging our duties in line with the extant laws and in accordance with the dictates of the Civil Service Rules, the ethics of the Service, as well as global best practices”.

The Acting Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, who headed the planning committee, explained that the administration was appreciating the sacrifices the retirees made, and also inspiring the young ones who are still in service.

Ahmadu noted that workers’ morale is often boosted when they know that their commitment and contributions are being valued.

According to her, the presentation of gift items to the retirees was a token of appreciation for their outstanding performances.