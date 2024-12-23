FCTA: Four Dead, 105 Rescued From Building Collapse, Others In 2024

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department( FEMD) has said a total of 4 deaths were recorded in different collapsed buildings, and other disasters, with 105 persons rescued in Abuja.

This disclosure was made by the Acting Director General of the FEMD, Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed at a media parley on Monday, December 23.

He said the building collapses were recorded at the Prince and Princess Estate, Guzape District, Garki 2, Kubwa, and Sabon Lugbe along the Airport Road.

Mohammed noted the deaths and rescue operations were recorded from building collapse, fire outbreaks, flooding, earth tremors and distribution of relief materials to victims.

According to him, “ a breakdown of the Search and Rescue activities in 2024 shows that 75 lives were rescued from various flood disasters. However, one life was lost to floods at Angwan Hakimi, Orozo, in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

“To mitigate the impact of the rains, on June 25th, we barricaded the slip road at the Galadimawa interchange; the road was reopened on November 17th 2024.

“105 persons were rescued from building collapse and there were four fatalities. We had incidences at the Prince and Princess Estate, Guzape District, Garki 2, Kubwa, and Sabon Lugbe along the Airport Road.

“Fire outbreaks; 1,230 persons were rescued from various incidents. No life was lost. Some of the incidents occurred at Old Karu market, a fitness centre at Gwarinpa, and residential fires.

“There was an attempted suicide on a mast atop Katampe Hill. Through the skilful intervention of FEMD officials and the police, the incident was prevented.

“FEMD responded to the wildly reported earth tremor in Mpape, Katampe, and some parts of Maitama Extension where over 2,000 residents were traumatized. Our report on the incident was submitted to the Honorable Minster of the FCT.

“On road crashes, 89 persons were rescued, while there were three fatalities. We have also flagged off our ember month campaign in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps. Tagged, Operation Eagle Eye, the campaign took us to Motor Parks in the FCT to sensitize commercial drivers on driving to stay safe and alive”, he added.

