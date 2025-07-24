FCTA Extends School Term Over Teachers’ Strike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday approved a five-week extension of the 2024/2025 third-term academic calendar for public primary schools in Abuja, following the prolonged strike action by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

New Telegraph recalls that the NUT had embarked on an indefinite strike on March 24, 2025, which lasted for over three months before it was called off on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The strike had severely disrupted academic activities in public primary schools, necessitating government intervention.

In a circular issued by the Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Alhassan Sule, dated July 23, 2025, the directive, addressed to Education Secretaries across the six area councils—Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Kuje, Kwali, and Gwagwalada—outlined steps to make up for lost academic time.

As part of measures to close the academic gap caused by the industrial action, the Minister of the FCT approved an extension of the school calendar by five weeks, from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 29, 2025.

In addition to the calendar extension, UBEB also directed an extension of one period a day for primary 4 to 6 pupils only, to enhance learning and catch up on lost curriculum time.

The extended school term is expected to help stabilise the academic calendar and ensure that affected pupils receive adequate learning time before the next academic session commences.

“You may wish to recall that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, 24th March, 2025, and it was called off on Wednesday, 9th July, 2025, after the intervention

of the Honourable Minister, FCT.

“Owing to the aforementioned development, there was an academic gap for the learners, and to bridge the gap created, the Honourable Minister, FCT has approved the following: Extension of primary school calendar by five weeks from

Monday 28h July-Friday 29h August, 2025; and Extension of one period a day for primary 4-6 pupils only.

“You are to strictly adhere to the above directive and communicate to all Head Teachers of Public Primary Schools in the FCT.”