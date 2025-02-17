FCTA: DRTS Returns To Abuja Roads With E-Ticketing Enforcement

Share

After months of inactivity following a court judgment barring it from stopping and impounding vehicles, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resumed operations with an e-ticketing system.

The Director of DRTS, Dr Abdullateef Bello, disclosed this on Monday after a sensitization exercise on the new technology-driven road traffic enforcement system.

Bello explained that while the Service had appealed the court ruling, it had also adopted technological devices with legal backing to enforce traffic regulations.

He noted that the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s extant laws allow DRTS to use electronic systems to maintain road safety across the territory.

According to him, the Service has acquired advanced devices capable of detecting traffic violations and issuing electronic tickets in real-time.

He emphasized that the new system would significantly reduce physical interactions between enforcement officers and motorists while ensuring efficient tracking and penalization of traffic offenders.

Bello further revealed that simulations and staff training had been conducted, and all necessary mechanisms were in place for a smooth rollout of the initiative.

Defaulters who fail to respond to electronic tickets will be required to clear their fines at the point of vehicle license renewal.

A system has also been put in place to allow motorists to appeal penalties.

“In compliance with the FCT Transportation Secretariat’s strategy of e-enforcement and penalty system, the DRTS has, from today, Monday, 17th February 2025, commenced e-ticketing and central booking of traffic offenders,” Bello stated.

“Henceforth, all violators will be booked electronically and issued tickets with a seven-day grace period. If they fail to pay the fine, their vehicles will be impounded.”

He clarified that the court case against the Service does not affect the new initiative, as the FCT Minister has the legal authority to regulate transportation matters.

“As part of our core mandate, the law empowers the Honourable Minister to make regulations on transport issues, and we have been given the responsibility to implement those regulations.”

“We are back on the roads, and vehicles will only be impounded if fines are not paid within seven days.

“The DRTS will no longer randomly stop vehicles; instead, the devices will identify those violating the law, and enforcement will be carried out accordingly.”

