FCTA: Don’t Buy Land In Abuja Without Due Diligence Investigation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), on Tuesday, warned people interested in land acquisition in Abuja to be careful of racketeers, saying many have been duped by such unscrupulous merchants.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said this when he led a taskforce team to reclaim over 100 hectares of land in Gosa District.

He also disclosed that a plan was underway to collaborate with EFCC, ICPC, and the Police in checking the excesses of the perpetrators.

Galadima noted that the administration was working towards eliminating land grabbing, as it has brought a lot of embarrassment to the government.

He urged prospective land buyers to conduct due diligence by verifying land allocations with relevant government agencies, including the Department of Lands Administration, Development Control, and Urban and Regional Planning.

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary of Command and Control at FCTA, said the land grabbers have become notorious for falsification of documents and violent confrontations with authorities.

He also assured that the eight perpetrators arrested during the operation would face legal consequences.