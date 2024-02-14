FCTA Displaces Over 15,000 Illegal Occupants In Gwarinpa

The Federal Capital Territory Administration,( FCTA) on Wednesday continued its campaign against slums suspected to be harbouring criminals, thereby displacing about 15,000 squatters.

The slums that were demolished, located within the Gwarinpa District, were said to have existed there for years and were notorious for different crimes.

Director, of FCTA’s Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said that apart from the curtailment of insecurity, the illegal buildings obstructed arterial Road N16, which ran from the Federal Secretariat, through Maitama, Katampe, Jahi and then to Gwarinpa.

“Well, they are being relocated somewhere else, but we have over 10 to 15,000 people who are staying here illegally. As we are clearing now, engineering is already on standby.

“The contract has been awarded. They are on standby, they wrote to us that they want us to clear this corridor for them so that the road construction can commence. So they will not come back to this place again”, he added.

“This location that we are on is a road corridor, it’s an arterial road that is called N16, but on the other side of the city, this is the road that is named the Shehu Shagari Way. So, it starts from the Federal Secretariat, through Maitama, Katampe, Jahi and then to Gwarinpa.

As I said, these are structures that were illegally built on the road corridor. That is why we are coming to remove them because the Engineering Department will start the road construction right away. That is why we have to remove the obstacles that are preventing them from the road construction”.

The Secretary of the FCT Command and Control Center, Peter Olumuji, said that ” the demolished shanties had become notorious for harbouring criminals, adding that the demolition would bring about better security for those residing in Gwarimpa and its environments

“The shanties we have here that you have seen physically harbour a lot of criminal elements that have been terrorising Gwarinpa and its environments. You have issues of illicit drug dealing, you have issues of rape of the girl child, you have issues of different kinds of armed robbery suspects that have been arrested within.

” There is a place even called the Abacha Estate, which the Police have recovered arms and ammunition in times past. So, this demolition is going to bring about better security for those who are residing within Gwarimpa and its environments”, he said.