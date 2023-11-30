FCTA Dislodges Oil, Gas Adulteration Syndicate, Criminals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) task force on Thursday burst and dislodged oil and gas adulteration syndicates and other Criminals who specialise in illegal activities.

The area where the alleged criminals were said to have been hibernating is located around the Mabushi District, in the city centre of Abuja.

The Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, who briefed newsmen after the exercise, said the task force stumbled into the secret warehouse during the routine monitoring and city sanitation exercise.

While no arrest was made, the Director disclosed that the materials found on the scene have been impounded, while a more thorough investigation has been launched.

According to him, about three to four plots of land designated for commercial purposes have been converted to an area where oil and diesel are being adulterated and circulated to other parts of the city.

Galadima said, “During the continuation of our city sanitation exercise in Mabushi opposite the Mobile filling station on Ahmadu way, we discovered an illegal refining site where oil and diesel are being adulterated, we have done the needful by moving the items to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“From what we have seen so far, about three or four pilot of lands designated for commercial purposes have been converted to unapproved activities, which we believe the owners are fully aware, there will be consequences.

“We are going to look at the provision of the law and make necessary recommendations to the FCT Administration”