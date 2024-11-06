FCTA Demolishes Illegal Settlements, Shanties Along Airport Road

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Special Ministerial Task Team yesterday demolished illegal settlements behind National Park and National Military Cemetery, along Airport Road, Abuja.

The settlement, named Ruga, was demolished while hundreds of shanties, made from sacks, planks and scrap roofing sheets along the rail corridor were destroyed and set ablaze.

The task team named “Operation Sweep” headed by the FCT Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu was directed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, to clean the city of all forms of nuisances and criminality.

The FCT Director of the Security Service Department Adamu Gwari said after the operation the Ruga settlement was characterised by shanties and other illegal structures built on peoples’ plots of land. Gwari, represented by Peter Olumuji, Secretary, FCT Command and Control Centre, pointed out that illegal structures harbour all kinds of criminal elements.

He said the site was close to the rail corridor, adding that their occupation of the area could pose security threats to residents using the Abuja Metro Line. “You know we have had incidents of the rail tracks being vandalised.

As such, demolishing the illegal structures would improve security on the rail corridor,” he said. On measures to ensure the illegal occupants do not return to the site, the director said that Wike had already warned plot owners to develop them or the FCT Administration would revoke the allocations.

