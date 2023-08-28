FCTA Demolishes Duplex Illegally Built On Fraudulent Acquired Land 

…warns developers over neglect of regulations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Monday demolished a duplex illegally built on a land belonging to one of the traditional rulers from the South West.

The administration said the demolished multimillion naira duplex was illegally built at Plot 226 Cad Zone A02 Wuse District, belonging to His Royal Highness Oba Oyebade Lipede.

Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said that plot was fraudulently acquired and built by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku.

Galadima noted that his team had to carry out extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties.

According to him, the Administration will not consider the status of any defaulting developer, once development rules and regulations are violated.

He said, ” we demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else land. Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of plot, that is why we had to remove the building.

” We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it, because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding to the notices we served.

” After our investigation we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer”