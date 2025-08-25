FCTA Defends Impounding Vehicles With Fake Tinted Glass Permits

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday defended its clampdown on vehicles with tinted glass permits, insisting that many of the permits in circulation are fake and linked to criminal activities.

Speaking during a Citywide Sanitation Operation, the FCTA Director of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, who was represented by the Director of Command and Control Unit, Dr. Peter Olumuji, said the action was necessary despite the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) directive, pegging October 2025 as the enforcement date.

New Telegraph recalls that the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, had on August 11 extended the grace period for enforcing the ban on tinted glass permits.

Egbetokun in the statedirected that the enforcement would take effect from October 2025, giving motorists time to regularise their papers.

However, despite the timeline, the FCTA on August 19 said it had seized over 700 vehicles in Abuja, for operating with illegal tints and forged permits, as part of its renewed clampdown on criminally-inclined motorists in Abuja.

READ ALSO

Olumuji explained that security concerns justified the clampdown, noting that vehicles with illegal tints were frequently implicated in “one-chance” robberies and other crimes in the FCT.

“We’ve been able to do other clearance operations within the city centre, especially impounding vehicles with tinted glasses. There are constant reports that these are vehicles being used for one chance. And people have also raised the concern that the IG of Police has given October 2025 as the effective date for implementation.

“But notwithstanding, I want to tell you without mincing words that we have impounded vehicles that have faked the tinted glass permits, you know, and anybody who has the capacity to fake that permit also has the capacity to commit a crime.

“So when people try to bring up the sentiment that the IG talked about in October 2025, we also want them to consider the security implications of allowing such people to continue roaming the streets with their glass-tinted,” he stated.