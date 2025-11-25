FCTA Debunks Reports On Early Closure Of Schools, Suspends Mandate Secretary

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed reports claiming that all government schools in the FCT were mandated to close by November 28, 2025, describing such claims as false.

Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary for Education, clarified late Tuesday evening that he never endorsed the circular in question. He emphasized that only the Minister and himself have the authority to issue credible circulars, not any departmental director.

“Seriously, the way you saw the circular is the same way I saw it, and I believe it is incorrect. The director who signed it had no authority to do so,” Hayyo stated.

“In the FCT administration, schools can only be closed with approval from the Honorable Minister. I have not received any such approval, nor is there any reason to close schools on or before Friday, November 28.”

Following the incident, a statement from the FCT Minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, confirmed that the Mandate Secretary for Education has been suspended with immediate effect.