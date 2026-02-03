FCTA Debunks Lack Of Anti-Snake Venom In Abuja Hospitals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has debunked the rumours sparked by the death of one Ifunanya Nwangene after an alleged snake bite of lackanti-snake venom in hospitals across Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, who confirmed that the lady passed away following neurotoxic complications from a snakebite, stated that anti-snake venom is readily available in all major hospitals within the territory.

While she commiserated with the family of the deceased, she assured them that the administration has put some measures in place to curb environmental hazards and anything that jeopardises public health and safety.

Adedolapo said, “The FCTA reassures residents that different forms and types of anti-snake venom are widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities.

“ Stocking decisions are guided by collaboration with veterinary doctors, who help identify the most common snake species (venom strains) in the FCT.

Accordingly, polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored in FCTA-owned Abuja Central Medical Stores, and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold-chain integrity, and availability.

“ Prompt treatment is critical. While antivenom is most effective when administered early, its use does not guarantee recovery, particularly where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested, underscoring the need for rapid evacuation.

“To reduce response times, the FCTA has strengthened secondary prevention through expanded road networks and the recent procurement and deployment of 12 ambulances, equipped to manage emergencies.

“Hospitals provide antivenom administration, immobilisation (without tourniquets), monitoring for adverse reactions, and supportive care. Tertiary care, including ICU admission, airway management, coagulation monitoring, and blood transfusion services, is available across FCT hospitals.