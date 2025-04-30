FCTA Crushes 600 Impounded Okadas

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has insisted that it has a law backing its enforcement, impounding and crushing of motorcycles (Okadas) seized from offending operators.

The Mandate Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat Chinedum Elechi said this when he supervised the crushing of 601 motorcycles impounded for violating operational restrictions in Abuja.

Elechi noted that the secretariat has an extant regulations which enables the enforcement, impounding and crushing of motorcycles from operators who refuse to obey the laws.

He insisted that the restrictions and ban on operations of commercial motorcycles about 45 locations within Abuja is still force. He added: “We are acting under the regulation of the FCT.

The most recent regulation is the law on this subject matter, and is that of 1st of January 2023. “It was signed into law by the immediate past administration of Mohammed Bello as FCT minister.

So it’s a law, if you use your motorbike in particular areas it’s against the law.” The Director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTs) Abdullateef Bello confirmed that the crushing of the 601 motorcycles, was the first exercise for this year, and would be sustained as deterrent to the operators.

