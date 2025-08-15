FCTA Continues Onslaught On Criminal Hideouts In Abuja

The City Sanitation Taskforce of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a criminal hideout in Apo Resettlement, Abuja, in continuation of its ongoing onslaught on criminal hideouts across the capital city.

Director of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, who heads the operation told journalists during the exercise yesterday, that the location had been contributing to the insecurity in Apo and environs. Galadima described the area as one of the identified “dark spots” inhabited by criminal elements in the city, with reported killings by miscreants living in the area.

This, according to him, had made the area a huge security threat to other residents. “This is part of the continuation of the city sanitation operations to rid the city of criminal elements. “This place has been identified as one of the notorious dark spots in the city and we are here to clear the area to make it safe for residents. “There are credible and verifiable security and intelligence reports about these locations. In fact, there were instances where some people were even killed around this area.