FCTA, China Renew Commitment To Abuja’s Devt

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Chinese government have renewed their commitment to the implementation of development agreements for Nigeria’s capital city.

The renewed partnership was reaffirmed when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Wike assured the ambassador that the FCTA would provide full support for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two governments during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to China in September 2024.

“We, as the FCT, also signed an MoU with two Chinese companies, CGC and CCECC. CGC is responsible for the satellite water development project, while both CCECC and CGC will collaborate to light up Abuja,” Wike stated.

“We discovered that most of the streetlights we have were vandalized or stolen, so we reached an agreement to install a new type of streetlight with a monitoring system.

“If anyone attempts to vandalize or steal them, it will be detected in the control room. The procurement process for this project is currently ongoing,” he added.

Dunham explained that his visit was a follow-up on the recent MoU between China and Nigeria.

He noted that several Chinese companies have already been contributing to Abuja’s development and expressed China’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

He praised the ongoing infrastructural improvements in Abuja, adding that China is committed to supporting Nigeria’s development under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have seen significant improvements in infrastructure. Many new roads have been built. My colleague mentioned that in the past, many roads were abruptly discontinued, but under the leadership of the Honorable Minister, these roads have now been completed,” Dunhai said.

“As China advances toward national rejuvenation through modernization, Nigeria, under President Tinubu’s leadership, is pursuing the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in its eight priority areas. China is proud to partner with Nigeria in achieving our common development goals,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

