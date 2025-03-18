Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Chinese government have renewed commitment and partnership to the implementation of development agreement for Nigeria’s capital city.

Both entities renewed the ties when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai visited the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

Wike, while receiving the Ambassador noted that he would provide all necessary support to the Chinese government towards the implementation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the two governments, when President Bola Tinubu visited China in September, 2024.

He said, ” We as FCT too, had signed the Memorandum of Understanding between two Chinese companies, the CGC and CCECC.

” CGC is to carry out the satellite water development, while CCECC and CGC, will have to share up the city, to lit up Abuja, because we found out that most of the streetlights we have have been vandalized and stolen, and we had to reach an agreement to put the type of streetlight that will have a strong room, that if you want to vandalize or you want to steal, we will notice it in the strong room. And so that is on procuring process now, which is going on.”

Earlier, the Ambassador, said his visit was to follow-up on the MoU signed between his country and Nigeria, recently.

Dunhai disclosed that already some notable Chinese companies have been contributing to the development of Abuja, noting that his government is interested in strengthening the bilateral relationship.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing infrastructural development in Abuja, saying that the Chinese government would partner with Nigeria’s government in implementing the renewed hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Dunhai said, ” we have seen the improvement of infrastructure, a lot of new roads have been built, and particularly my colleague told me in the past there are a lot of roads that become suddenly abrupted, but under the leadership of Honorable Minister, that you have got all those roads connected.

” we are moving forward to materialize the national rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through the Chinese way of modernization, while Nigeria, under the strong leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is engaging in the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the eight priority areas. So during this process, China would be very proud to be partnering with Nigeria to achieve our common development.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

