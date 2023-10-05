FCTA Cautions ICT Non-Compliant Workers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has cautioned workers who have not been able to comply with official Directives on Information Communications Technology skills acquisition, to step up or face the consequences.

This disclosure was made on Thursday by FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola when he addressed budget officers from different Departments and Agencies at an ICT training workshop.

Adesola said the timely caution had become very necessary because civil service processes had been largely digitalised and those lacking behind may be left out.

According to him, ” ICT proficiency doesn’t require much, we all have smartphones and they are technology gadgets that we use to send messages, access our accounts, read news online and much more. We are already ICT compliant but what the administration tries to do is to only provide knowledge in those limited areas and we will continue to do this.

” I enjoin you to take maximum advantage of this because they will be very useful to us along the line. I want you to bear in mind that, no knowledge is lost. If you don’t need it here, you will need it somewhere. You will need it in your personal life affairs. You will need it even after you have left the service. You will need it in managing your homes”, he added.

Also, Mrs Nanre Emeje, Director of Budget and Acting Director of Treasury said ” that there’s going to be a personnel audit in the month of November and that personnel audit is going to be digital whereby everybody will be able to upload these details and information.

She called on the workers to take adequate advantage of the opportunity already presented to them by the administration and make the best of it.