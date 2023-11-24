FCTA Cancels Contract Of Taxi Rank, Terminals Operators

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday said it has cancelled all contracts it has with taxi ranks and other bus terminal operators.

This, it said was due to their failure to keep the contract’s terms and other conditions stipulated in the contract.

The Mandate Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, FCTA, Mr Ubokutom Nyah, who announced the termination after a stakeholders’ meeting with terminals and taxi ranks managers in Abuja, noted that terminating the contracts was the only option left for the administration.

Nyah lamented that the taxi ranks and terminals have been infiltrated by different illegal activities that should not be allowed in FCT.

He ordered that the operators should according to vacant the places and hand them over to the administration’s transportation Secretariat within three months.

He said, “We must rid Abuja of all these. I have gone round the taxi ranks, and of all the places I visited, not one is worthy to be called even a village motor park.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The mandate secretary explained that the action was not meant to punish them but to reposition the sector, bring new terms of engagement and provide the federal capital with modern taxi ranks and terminals.

One of the Operators in Jahi Taxi Rank, Mr Adebisi Lawal, said the administration’s action was justifiable, noting that there was need to modernise the taxi ranks.

Lawal however appealed to the Administration to give due consideration to the current operators in the choice of new developers