FCTA Boosts Security With 12 Additional Police Divisions

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has risen to the challenge of insecurity by expanding the facilities of the Nigeria Police Force to enable it tackle crime across the nation’s capital and its suburbs. CALEB ONWE reports.

Following the disturbing rise in crime wave in the nation’s capital, various stakeholders have become more security conscious and have been making efforts and investments towards curbing insecurity.

Apart from the conventional security agencies, civilian organisations, like vigilante groups have been activated across the local communities.

Minister, of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, recently approved the establishment of twelve ( 12) new police divisions across the six Area Councils. Inside Abuja gathered that the FCT Administration in collaboration with the FCT Police Command allocated two divisions each to the Area Councils.

It was also disclosed that the allocation was based on the results of the needs assessments carried out by critical stakeholders in the various communities. The hard-to-reach communities, especially places that are prone to more criminal attacks, were also said to have been given special considerations.

Town hall meetings

Inside Abuja learnt that, before the idea of new police divisions was birthed, Wike had toured the Area Councils, holding Town Hall meetings and interfacing with various key stakeholders to determine the areas for urgent intervention.

It was gathered that the town hall meetings came following a presidential orders to the Minister to end the incessant cases of kidnapping and other crimes in Abuja.

Like a wounded lion, prepared to give his last blow to the criminals, Wike has mobilized both human and material resources towards accomplishing the great task.

During the Security town hall meetings, the minister did not just give moral support to the security agencies that have been engaging the criminals, he also vowed to provide whatever resource or equipment that would be needed to defeat these men of the underworld.

Security services

Director of Security Services, Federal Capital Territory, Adamu Gwary confirmed that insecurity has been the concerns of residents at the time when the decision to establish more police presence in various communities, was taken.

Gwary disclosed that the new police divisions were established in line with the priorities of the communities. He said: “You’ll recall that the Minister went round six area Councils for a town hall meeting. That can be said to be the beginning of it all for all.

“His visit to some of the locations gave him the opportunity of interfacing and discussing with the people to know their priorities.

“The Minister interfaced with the FCT residents in all these areas. During the interface he was made to understand that security was the most urgent need.

“Then security was the biggest challenge of not just the FCT but the nation at large. There wasn’t a week in the early part of 2023 when the Minister came in , that you will not hear of kidnapping, even in the city center.

But it was more prevalent in the Area councils. This made the Minister to go round the six Area Councils to feel their pulse and to understand what they needed.

“The Minister looked at it from the perspective of providing infrastructure that will bring security closer to the residents, and particularly at the Area Councils.

“We had a meeting with the Chairmen of the Area Councils and he asked them to identify two locations where such infrastructure will be provided.”

Inside Abuja also learnt that the prototype design for the new police stations, have certain features that will not just make it more efficient in service delivery, but also conducive for the officers and men of the police.

The minister was said to have approved a six-unit staff quarters to be built also at the new police divisions for the comfort of the officers. Gwary noted that the Minister requested the Commissioner of Police to provide a prototype design for a police station.

He also supported it with a six man staff quarters for the police. “The Minister sought for an express approval from the President for the provision of the infrastructure and having gotten the approval, we started with 9 divisions,” Geary said.

Impact

One of the projects at Saburi Community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) is said to be at 70 percent completion level. The people of the area are already celebrating the new development.

Some residents of Saburi said the new police division, which means more police presence in their community, will undoubtedly curb insecurity.

The paramount ruler of the community, Mohammed Yamawa said that citing a new police station in the area was one of the best things that government has ever done for them.

Yamawa noted that while the community was still basking in the euphoria of the new road constructed for them by the FCT Minister, the police division has brought more development.

While the communities are rejoicing over the new projects cited in theareas, the contractors and site workers are equally celebrating the financial benefits they have derived from the project.

Standardisation

At Saburi, Nuhu Musa, the architect in charge of the site, said their work started on November 19, 2024 and are targeting six months completion for the police station and the staff quarters.

“The groundbreaking of this project was on November 19, and the next day we commenced clearing of the site. The following week, we excavated,” he said.

According to him, the project which is now at 70% completion, with roofing in progress is moving faster than scheduled. “The project consists of two major structures: a police station and a residence for police personnel.

“We have a program of work. The schedule of work submitted was for one year, but we plan to be done in six months. If today marks the third month, it means we have roughly three months more, which is too much for us to finish up this project.

“This project is a police station, and the one at the back is the residence or the police staff, which is six units of two-bedroom flats. It’s a block of flats, two on each level, making it six because it’s two floors,” Musa added.

He emphasised that the project has positively impacted the local economy by providing jobs for the residents of the community.

“So far, so good. The people of the community are all cooperating. We employed so many of them. The artisans from here also work for us. The security personnel is also from the community,” he said.

Good effort

One of the workers, Engineer Ahmed Yahaya, the site engineer for Armodris Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, also highlighted the progress.

“We have been here since November, that is three months now. So far, so good. Work has been moving on. We are moving at a lighter pace.

As God would have it, there has been no casualty,” he said. He expressed gratitude for the project, describing it as a great intervention for the community. “We thank the minister for bringing this kind of project to this community.

Ever since we started this project, people usually come here, and all they say is, ‘God will bless the Minister,’” Yahaya said.

Another worker, Prince Yahaya Mohammed, a resident of Saburi 1 who was employed as a supervisor on the project, expressed his excitement about the employment opportunities created. “I am very happy that I have been employed here as a supervisor.

I’m from this village, Saburi 1. “Through this project, many people from this village have been employed, and they now have a source to earn a living,” he said.

While commending the FCT Minister for choosing Saburi for the project, he also urged the government to consider Saburi youths in future police recruitment.

Share

Please follow and like us: