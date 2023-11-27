FCTA Begins Process To Convert Empty Spaces To Recreation Centre

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday said it would start converting every available open space to recreation centres.

This, it said would wade off hoodlums and other criminal elements who have been taking advantage of such places for their illegal activities.

FCTA’s Department of Development Control said the administration will continue to demolish illegal structures built in such places.

Director of Development Control Department, TPL Mukhtar Galadima, who disclosed this after a demolition exercise at Katampe District, also stated that the Department would carry out the exercise across all nooks and crannies of Abuja.

Galadima, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement of the department, Hassan Ogbole, lamented that the hoodlums constantly returned to the area despite being cleared severally.

He said, “We have done this in several locations and we are here in Katampe extension. This is a high-tension line where any kind of activity is not supposed to be going on around it but unfortunately, this is the fourth time the task team will be here.

“Whenever we remove them, they come back. We know they are being exploited by people within themselves and outside, but we are investigating thoroughly to bring those involved to law.

“We will keep doing this. We can’t leave an ungoverned space and that’s why we are working on governance now. We are working in partnership with the residence association of Katampe Extension as well as and Parks and Recreation Department.

“Sooner or later we will get them to take proper occupation of this place so that these people will not come back. Before then we will keep coming here to make sure they don’t come back.”