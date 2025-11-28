FCTA Begins Enforcement On 1,095 Revoked Property Titles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that were revoked over failure to pay Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, Penalty/Violation fees, and Land Use Conversion fees.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to the statement, affected properties are located in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

According to the FCTA, the owners of these properties ignored multiple public notices issued between May and November 2025 across national newspapers, online platforms, and television stations, warning defaulters to clear their outstanding obligations or risk losing their property titles.

The notice issued on Friday, titled “Commencement of Enforcement Actions on Defaulters of Ground Rent Payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O Bills,” stated:

“The general public, particularly holders of property in the FCT, are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has approved the commencement of enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 properties in the Federal Capital City (FCC) for defaulting in various payments.

“Despite several publications and public notices by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) requesting defaulters to settle their financial obligations, namely Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) Bill, Penalty/Violation Fee, and Land Use Conversion Fee the underlisted property holders have failed to comply.

“This contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, as well as the terms and conditions of their respective Rights of Occupancy.”

The FCTA added that following the expiration of the final 14-day grace period on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, enforcement will now begin on 835 properties that defaulted on Ground Rent payments and 260 that failed to pay Violation and Land Use Conversion fees.