FCTA Begins Dualization Of Kuje-Gwagwalada Road

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has commenced the dualization of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road to ease traffic congestion.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Thursday when he inspected the new road projects ongoing at Kuje Area Council.

Wike, who ordered the construction company to commence the earthwork on the road stretch immediately, said he would have presented the paperwork for the extension of the road from Kuje to Gwagwalada, at the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) but for the death of the Chief of Army Staff.

The Minister noted that the road is very strategic to the economic development and activities of Abuja, hence the priority attention being given to it.

Wike said, “ We have also directed them to continue the dualization from Kuje to Gwagwalada and that will ease off transport difficulties and also reduce travel time when going to Gwagwalada.

“So, people who have no business along the Giri-Airport axis will now come to town. Everybody in Kuje who is going to Gwagwalada will also go straight and I know the economic impact these will trigger. Mind you, all these constructions included streetlights.

“ We think that it will change the landscape of the entire city. People do not need to leave Kuje to go and live in the city to go to work.

“ It will be within 20 to 25 minutes and you are already in the city and that is what everybody hopes for. We thank God that we are keeping to the promises made by this Administration”.

