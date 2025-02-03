FCTA Begins Crack Down On Fake Hospital Operators

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has commenced a massive crackdown on fake and illegal hospital operators within the nation’s capital.

FCTA said the Minister, Nyesom Wike has ordered a sustained onslaught against all unregistered health facilities, to curb unwholesome practices endangering residents’ lives.

The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said that Wike has declared zero tolerance on practices that impede healthcare development.

Olayinka said that ” an unregistered clinic, Dada’s Clinic & Maternity, operating in Kapwa, Gaube Community, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been shut down by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

” Certain Mr. Sabiu, who introduced himself as the health worker managing Dada’s Clinic & Maternity was handed over to the police at the Kuje Police Station.

“On February 2, 2025, at approximately 15:32 pm, a team led by the Director, Medical and Diagnostics Department, acting on the directives of the Mandate Secretary, Health and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, visited Kapwa, Gaube Community (Gaube Ward), Kuje Area Council to investigate allegations against Dada’s Clinic & Maternity Ltd. The facility was reported to be operating without registration and conducting medical procedures in a rented apartment unfit for healthcare services, under the guise of a Medical Outreach.

“Preliminary findings indicated that a community elder tragically passed away following a hernia operation performed at the facility. Additionally, multiple reports emerged of patients who barely survived procedures and required emergency medical care elsewhere.

“Upon arrival, the team identified the facility, which was located along the main road leading to the community. The facility was in a dilapidated and unsanitary condition—an unpainted building with burglar-proof ironwork at the entrance, but lacking windows, doors, and basic amenities such as a reception area, nursing station, bathroom, or toilet. The structure had four rooms and a general area, including an unfinished extension in an unacceptable sanitary condition.

“A man identified as Mr. Sabiu introduced himself as the health worker managing the facility. At the time of the visit, three patients were on admission, including an elderly patient receiving intravenous infusion. Mr Sabiu admitted that Dada’s Clinic & Maternity Ltd was not duly registered with the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

“All patients in the facility were confirmed to be stable and were referred to Kuje General Hospital for proper medical care. Consequently, the facility was sealed, and Mr. Sabiu was handed over to the Kuje Police Station at approximately 18:00 hrs for further investigation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: