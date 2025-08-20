FCTA Begins Construction Of 198km Water Projects

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Wednesday commenced construction of the 198-kilometre Bwari Area Council’s water project.

Flagging off the construction, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said that President Bola Tinubu approved the project as part of his campaign promises to provide Nigerians with affordable portable water.

Wike disclosed that the contract awarded to a Chinese company had received 50 per cent mobilisation funds, would be completed and commissioned during the third year anniversary of President Tinubu.

He said, “ The president has mandated that the contract for this ought to be 18 months, but we discussed with the contractors and pleaded with them that they have to do all it takes so that by the third year anniversary of Mr. President, we’ll be able to commission these projects.

“ And when the contractors assured us that they would try as much as they could, if funds were made available. Based on that, Mr. President immediately approved the release of 50% of the total contract sum to CGC Nigeria Limited. I hope, by the grace of God, knowing the commitment of this company, in whichever job you give to them, they will deliver on time”.

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA), Engr. Richard Dauda said that the water project was also part of the FCT’s plan to connect all the satellite towns with a water supply chain.

Dauda noted that “ the construction and expansion of water supply in FCT’s satellite town project is a strategic infrastructure initiative aligned with the FCT regional master plan, which provides for the development of satellite towns concurrently with the development of the federal capital city. It is designed to improve access to portable water supply to FCT residents.

“ In the concept of the FCT regional master plan, the project is intended to construct and expand the provision of portable water to these satellite towns, but today it’s Bwari and tomorrow Karu. Provision to other satellite towns will be made in due course.

“ ‎The project provides the essential secondary and tertiary distribution network for effective supply of portable water to the teeming populace of Bwari Township and the environs. The network is an extension of the just-completed Greater Abuja Water Supply project, which was commissioned in June 2025. The project has been awarded to Method CGC Nigeria Limited and is expected to commence immediately and be completed in a short while.

“ The scope of works for the project includes site clearance, artworks, excavation works, supply and installation of about 198 kilometres of various types and sizes of pipes, ranging from a diameter of 60 millimetres to 600 millimetres, and different types of pipes. Along with that will be supply and installation of fittings and other opportunities like joints, fittings, flanges, as well as civil works”.