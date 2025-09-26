FCTA Begins Construction Of 10:5km Road To Karsana’s RHI Estate

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Friday commenced construction of a 10.5-kilometre road network linking the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHI) Estate, located within the Karsana district of Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who officially flagged off the project, said that President Bola Tinubu had directed that basic infrastructure be provided to the 3,000 housing units.

Wike also stated that the project is another demonstration of commitment towards opening up the city for more rapid development.

He noted the road project is expected to be completed within a period of 18 months, and would further enhance the rapid development of the district, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Minister, the road project is scheduled to be inaugurated during the 3rd anniversary of the President.

Wike said, “ I have told everybody who cares, and whether you like it or not, what we cannot run away from is that no city can be said to be a city without a good network of roads. That is basic, and what defines a city first is the network of roads; then you talk about other facilities.

“ Of all these houses you are seeing here, without a network of roads, it makes no sense. If you want to bring in a hospital here without roads, it makes no sense.

“If you want to build schools here without roads, it makes no sense. So the first thing you must provide, to attract even investors, is the road network, which is what we are doing.

“ Let me assure the residents of this Karsana district that we have discussed with the contractors, we will do everything within our own powers to see that funds are made available so that during the third year of the anniversary of Mr President, we will have achieved the inauguration of this road network”, he added.