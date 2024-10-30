FCTA Begins BP, Hypertension Screening In 200 Communities

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Wednesday began free screening for blood pressure, hypertension and other related diseases in 200 communities across the six Area Councils.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Health Services and Environmental Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasewe who disclosed this during the official flag-off, said the screening is coming under “ the project 10 million” initiated by the 36 states commissioners of health and that of the FCT.

Fasawe noted that about 250,000 people were being targeted with the free screening.

According to her, the administration was embarking of the free screening, to curb the high rising cases of non communicable deceases.

She said that reports have shown

that North Central Nigeria has the highest prevalence of diabetes and hypertension.

“Healthcare delivery in the FCT has significantly improved under Barrister Nyesom Wike, as shown by positive reports from screened civil servants from the flag-off exercise today.

“Working under Barrister Wike’s leadership encourages an active lifestyle, which helps reduce risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases,” she stated.

Also Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Dr Babagana Adam who was represented by the DG of the Hospital Management Board, Dr Olugbenga Bello urged residents to take advantage of the free screening and know their status.

