FCTA Beefs Up Security Over Herders-Farmers Clashes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified security in rural communities following recent unrest in Gwagwalada Area Council sparked by a clash between herders and farmers.

Recently, violence broke out in Gurfata village after a dispute between a Fulani herdsman and a local farmer led to the death of one person and the destruction of at least 31 houses.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday after a meeting of the FCT Security Council chaired by Minister Nyesom Wike, FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, said security agencies have since maintained a strong presence in and around the affected community.

He noted that all parties involved in the conflict have signed a peace accord and committed to maintaining the calm restored through government intervention.

Adewale also revealed that the Ministerial Taskforce has impounded over 670 vehicles across the territory for various infractions.

“The clash between farmers and herders in Gwagwalada Area Council has been resolved. To the glory of God, stakeholders have signed a peace accord which will be cascaded down to all levels to ensure lasting peace in the community. We remain present in the area to build confidence and prevent any recurrence or retaliation,” he said.

He added that the impounded vehicles were seized due to issues such as improper documentation, use of tinted windows, covered number plates, and unauthorised transport operations, particularly involving Bolt drivers.