FCTA: Attackers Of Our Contractors Won’t Escape Law

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said miscreants or any other group of people attacking contractors commissioned to carry out any public project in Abuja, would not escape the law.

This came on the heels of the reports that a group of youths attacked workers of CBC Global, a construction firm, handling road projects in Gwarinpa District, and also destroyed their equipment.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima who gave the warning, said that the FCT Minister has given express orders that contractors should be protected on all the sites, while attackers by whatever name will be dealt with.

Galadima who led a combined taskforce team to destroy the shanties being occupied by the fleeing attackers, noted that the administration will not tolerate any act of lawlessness and obstruction to any project.

According to him: ” Our job on the project site is to make sure that some illegal structures are not preventing the work. So we have done the needful by removing the illegal structures and shanties. So if there is any reaction or protest by any other person, there are security agencies that are responsible to take care of that”.

Also Speaking, the Secretary, FCT Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, said that the report of the attack on the construction workers was not palatable to the administration.

Olumuji who vowed that security agencies will continue to hunt for the fleeing attackers, disclosed that some staff members of the firm were injured during the attack.

He said, “They reported accordingly to the administration, we had to mobilize today to give them adequate cover so that they can continue this good work the minister of the FCT is doing for the benefit of every resident of the FCT.

“In fact we thought we would be able to apprehend one or two of them, but what we gathered here from our intelligence unit is that those who caused that mayhem have all disappeared because the people here are Protecting the good work of the FCT administration”, he added.